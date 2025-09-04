FMCSA yanks 3 devices from registered ELD list

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced Sept. 4 that three devices have been removed from the agency’s list of registered ELDs (electronic logging devices).

The following service providers and devices are impacted:

TT ELD Inc.: TT ELD PT30 ( model number ARN752; ELD identifier CZGS10)

model number ARN752; ELD identifier CZGS10) Leko Inc.: ELOG42 (model number ERS; ELD identifier ERS156)

Renaissance ELD: Renaissance ELD (model number RNSSNC; ELD identifier RNS592)

Motor carriers using these ELDs have until Nov. 3, 2025, to replace the devices with compliant ELDs.

Drivers currently using these ELDs should immediately stop using the revoked devices and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours-of service (HOS) data until a replacement is obtained.

Through Nov. 2, safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using these revoked ELDs for 395.8(a)(1) – “No record of duty status” or 395.22(a) – “Failing to use a registered ELD.” Instead, safety officials should request the driver’s paper logs/logging software or use the ELD display as a back-up method to review the HOS data.

Beginning November 3, 2025, motor carriers that continue to use the revoked devices listed above will be considered as operating without an ELD. Safety officials who encounter a driver using one of these the affected ELDs should cite 395.8(a)(1) and place the driver out-of-service (OOS) in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance OOS Criteria.

If the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies for its device, FMCSA will place the ELD back on the list of registered devices and inform the industry of the update.

However, FMCSA strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD provider.

For more information on ELDs, visit FMCSA’s ELD website.