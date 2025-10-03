Connecticut DOT announces solutions for I-84 and Route 7 congestion

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) announced its proposal for addressing congestion and mobility along the Interstate 84 (I-84) and US Route 7 corridor in Danbury.

CTDOT said in a press release that after reviewing and analyzing potential options and breakout projects, the CTDOT has determined that a Flex Lane concept, which uses the median shoulder as a temporary travel lane, will be the first project advancing to alleviate traffic and improve safety during peak travel times. Design is underway, with construction anticipated to start in 2028.

“We are excited to address mobility and safety in this busy corridor through a new innovative solution for Connecticut. By constructing the Flex Lane within the highway’s existing footprint, we’ll be able to quickly make a positive change to people’s commutes without years of construction,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “The community has been loud and clear about the need for us to address these bottlenecks, and we have a proven solution that’s going to make a significant improvement within the next five years to help all travelers.”

The Flex Lane initiative originated through the I-84 Danbury Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) Study. Over the last several years, strategies for improving transportation for all users have been identified in alignment with regional and local needs and community goals. These strategies were developed into project concepts with extensive public outreach and input. The evaluation of these concepts identified alternatives for the I-84 corridor to advance for further study or implementation.

Additionally, a supporting intersection project at Main Street and Downs Street/North Street is proposed, which would address operational and safety improvements at this very busy intersection in the city. Other future alternatives involve reconfiguring the highway and interchange ramps to reduce weaving, as well as enhancing multimodal connections within the surrounding roadway network.

The public can learn more about these alternatives by visiting the Project Alternatives page on the study website. Stay tuned for additional public outreach events on the Flex Lane in the coming months and as other projects move forward from planning into design, community involvement will continue.