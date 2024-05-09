Texas-based Muñoz Trucking streamlines operations using AI solutions from Optimal Dynamics

NEW YORK — Optimal Dynamics, a provider of AI services for the trucking industry, has entered a strategic partnership with Texas-based Muñoz Trucking Inc., a multigenerational family-owned business that operates a fleet of 170 trucks.

As fleets grow, the operational complexities and challenges they face also increase, necessitating a fresh approach to traditional methods, noted a May 8 press release from Optimal Dynamics. When the Muñoz family realized they needed to free up valuable time and resources to focus on driver retention, customer relationships and overall growth, they decided to work with Optimal Dynamics to re-create their dispatch procedures.

“We understand the potential of technology to transform our carrier business and secure a competitive edge,” said Soledad Muñoz, vice president of operations at Muñoz Trucking. “We needed to bring scalability to our dispatch operation to increase volume and efficiency, and ensure we were making the best decisions for our drivers and customers.”

Optimal Dynamics’ collaborative Proof-of-Value program allowed Muñoz Trucking to quickly and precisely see the potential impact of the solution’s optimized recommendations on their network, according to the press release.

By incorporating and balancing dozens of Muñoz’s driver parameters and business objectives, Optimal Dynamics was able to uncover potential efficiency and profitability gains, including a 9.9% increase in loaded miles, a 14.6% increase in average miles per week, according to Optimal Dynamics. In addition, the trucking company saw a 7x increase in profitability.

“At Muñoz Trucking Inc., our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction is unwavering,” said Pablo Muñoz, founder of Muñoz Trucking. “Partnering with Optimal Dynamics will enable us to elevate our operations to new heights, driving efficiency, productivity and profitability across our business. The potential for continuous improvement is too great to be ignored.”

By using AI to optimize and streamline operations, Muñoz Trucking “is well-equipped to seize market opportunities, expand its customer base and drive sustainable growth in the ever-evolving trucking industry,” the press release stated.

“Companies like Muñoz Trucking that are willing to embrace change and continuously innovate are better positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities, anticipate customer needs and outpace their competitors,” added Daniel Powell, CEO and co-founder of Optimal Dynamics. “We are excited to be on this path together with the team at Muñoz Trucking.”