The Road to Success: CarriersEdge releases comprehensive training course for new owner operators

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Dec. 17, 2024 – CarriersEdge has released a new business training course for new and aspiring owner operators.

According to Jane Jazrawy, CarriersEdge CEO, the company identified the need for an owner operator training course through customer requests and observations through the annual Best Fleets to Drive For program that CarriersEdge produces.

“What we’ve found is that while many fleets work with independent contractors or offer lease-purchase programs, there is a lack of resources available in the industry for these fleets to help educate drivers on what they need to know before and after they start their own business,” Jazrawy said. “Unfortunately, many new owner operators see their business fail, often due to business management and planning challenges. This course helps fill that void by providing company drivers and owner operators with essential information to help them understand business risks, how to mitigate them, and the steps they need to take to position them for success.”

According to a company media release, the course, “Owner Operator Business Skills,” was created to educate current company drivers about skills and information they need to start their own business. The course is also a valuable resource for commercial drivers who have recently transitioned to becoming owner operators, providing insights into what it takes to run a successful trucking business.

“Owner Operator Business Skills” is available to CarriersEdge customers at no extra charge as part of the company’s subscription service. Individuals can also purchase this course without a subscription by visiting the CarriersEdge website – www.carriersedge.com.

To create this course, CarriersEdge leveraged information from successful owner operators, management from fleets with lease-purchase programs, and other industry experts. CarriersEdge also conducted its own extensive research to develop this comprehensive owner operators course.

The new course provides guidance on how to select and finance equipment, details on various registrations and compliance requirements, best practices for managing vehicle maintenance, and more. It also covers common problems owner operators face when starting a business, how to avoid them, and how to navigate current industry challenges such as freight fraud and cybersecurity.

Following the completion of “Owner Operator Business Skills,” people will be able to:

Determine the skills needed to be a successful owner operator

Describe how to prepare a business plan and budget

Explain how to calculate business expenses

Describe ways to minimize business expenses

The release also noted that in addition to this new course, CarriersEdge has nearly 200 courses available through its monthly subscription package, with new and updated titles added regularly. Courses are offered as full-length orientation, short refresher and remedial titles, and as standalone knowledge tests.