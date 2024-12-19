West Sacramento gets a boost with Nikola’s new Hyla facility

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Nikola Corporation via the HYLA brand has announced the securing of a new HYLA station located in West Sacramento, Calif., featuring a compact high-pressure hydrogen refueler.

According to a media release, the station, located at 917 Stillwater Rd., represents the latest phase in Nikola’s commitment to provide hydrogen refueling solutions for Class 8 trucks. It station will increase Nikola’s hydrogen presence in Northern California.

Phase one of the West Sacramento station will be capable of fueling up to 20 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 trucks daily. HYLA will provide continuous site support, ensuring a seamless and efficient fueling experience for its customers.

“We are thrilled to open our first HYLA hydrogen refueling station in Northern California,” said Ole Hoefelmann, president of energy. “West Sacramento marks a significant milestone for Nikola and offers convenient access for our fleet customers based in West Sacramento and its surrounding areas,” said President of Energy . “Reaching a zero-emission future just became one step closer as we continue our planned rollout to strengthen the north-south I-5 freight corridor and expand coverage areas from the Port of Oakland.”

Working alongside state and local jurisdictions, HYLA is securing a robust hydrogen supply chain and refueling infrastructure to support its growing fleet customer base. Nikola’s expansion of its HYLA fueling network into West Sacramento will further accelerate the adoption of hydrogen fuel electric trucks across California, helping to further zero-emissions transportation efforts across the United States.

“California’s hydrogen future first launched in West Sacramento with the global Fuel Cell Partnership, so it is exciting to welcome Nikola’s new HYLA station to the city at the core of the region and national logistics network,” said California State Senator Christopher Cabaldon. “Hydrogen offers rapid refueling and long working range at load, which is ideal for trucking. This new hydrogen fueling station will help accelerate adoption of zero-emission trucks in California, right here in the state capital region.”

The HYLA refueling solutions network will offer Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and other Class 8 customers flexible refueling options, including modular and permanent HYLA stations, customer-owned facilities, and partnerships with public truck stops.