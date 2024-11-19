TheTrucker.com
Three ELDs dropped from FMCSA’s authorized devices list

By Dana Guthrie -
Three ELDs removed from FMCSA registered devices list.

WASHINGTON  On Nov. 18 the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) removed three ELDs from the list of registered ELDs due to the providers’ failure to meet the minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A.

Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed must take the following actions:

  • Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.
  • Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before Jan. 17, 2025

The following ELDs now appear on FMCSA’s Revoked Devices list:

ELD Name – Keep Tracking

Model Number – KTEELDV1.1

ELD Identifier – KTE001

ELD Provider – Keep Tracking

 

ELD Name – Rollingtrans ELD – ACCURATE ONE

Model Number – RT-ONE-BT01

ELD Identifier – RTOA47

ELD Provider –Rollingtrans

 

ELD Name – RT ELD Plus – ACCURATE PLUS

Model Number – RT-PLUS-BLE3647

ELD Identifier – RTPS47

ELD Provider – Rollingtrans

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs.

Motor carriers and drivers who continue to use the revoked ELDs listed above on or after Jan. 17, 2025, will be in violation of 49 CFR 395.8(a)(1)—“No record of duty status” and drivers will be placed out-of-service in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) OOS Criteria. 

“If the ELD providers correct all identified deficiencies for their devices, FMCSA will place the ELDs back on the Registered Devices list and inform the industry and the field of the update,” the FMCSA said. “However, FMCSA strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues in the event that these deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD providers.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

