Three Fleet Advantage leaders named “Pros to Know”

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage is celebrating three of its own who have been named as “Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

“As Fleet Advantage continues to push the boundaries of innovation in fleet modernization, we are incredibly proud to see Shayna, Marc, and Kirsten recognized for their outstanding contributions,” said Katerina Jones, CMO of Fleet Advantage (FA). “Their expertise, leadership, and commitment to advancing operational efficiency and sustainability embody the values that drive Fleet Advantage’s success.”

Marc Gingold – Vice President of Syndication

Gingold, named in the Leaders in Excellence category, has nearly 40 years of expertise in equipment finance and supply chain operations.

“As Vice President of Syndication, he has been instrumental in structuring financial strategies that enable Fleet Advantage’s clients to modernize their fleets,” FA said in a press release. “Over the past year alone, he successfully funded 7,500 tractors and trailers, totaling over $1.1 billion in lease originations for Fleet Advantage’s fiscal year. His influence extends beyond financial strategy, as he has played a pivotal role in professional development by mentoring Fleet Advantage associates through the Certified Lease & Finance Professional (CLFP) certification process, leading to 25% of Fleet Advantage’s workforce achieving this designation. Additionally, his dedication to mentorship is evident in his volunteer work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties, where he supports young professionals in reaching their career potential.”

Shayna Sweet – CLFP, Manager of Dealer Services and Operations Administration

Sweet earned recognition in the Top Transportation Innovators category for her ability to enhance fleet operations through technology-driven advancements.

“Over the past year, she collaborated with Fleet Advantage’s IT department to develop the Draw Manager feature within the company’s Advanced Truck Lifecycle Administrative Analytics Software (ATLAAS), streamlining interim funding processes and improving efficiency,” FA said. “Her leadership ensures seamless equipment leasing and delivery while maintaining a strong focus on customer satisfaction. Beyond her operational role, Sweet is deeply committed to mentorship and community engagement, volunteering with multiple charitable organizations and guiding young professionals in the industry.”

Kirsten Babb – Fleet Procurement Manager, CTP

Babb, recognized in the Top Procurement Pros category, has demonstrated exceptional leadership in fleet procurement and sustainability initiatives.

“Over the past year, she has managed $500 million in lease originations while spearheading improvements to the casualty buyout process, reducing vehicle delivery timelines by 30%,” FA said. “Her strategic approach to procurement has also contributed to enhanced sustainability, with her efforts optimizing spec review templates, leading to a 2% increase in fleet fuel efficiency. Babb is also a strong advocate for diversity in supply chain industries, mentoring women through the Women In Trucking Mentor Match Program and actively participating in leadership initiatives such as the American Trucking Association’s Leaders of Tomorrow.”

Pros to Know

Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s annual Pros to Know awards honors outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage, according to the release. Recipients are selected for their ability to navigate industry challenges, implement strategic solutions, and make a lasting impact on their organizations and the broader supply chain ecosystem. .

