TMAF salutes the women of trucking: Amber Edmondson blazes trail at helm of family business

In honor of Women’s History Month in March, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) recognized several women who are forging new roads in the trucking industry.

Amber Edmondson, president, CEO and co-owner of Trailiner Corp., is one of those women.

In 1999, Edmondson’s grandfather, who founded the Springfield, Missouri-based refrigerated truckload carrier, encouraged her to join the family business while she was completing a college degree in business. Following graduation, she was asked to remain with the company and mentor with one of the executives.

“Now it’s 23 years later and I’m still here,” she said, noting that she has learned all aspects of the business since joining the team.

In 2018, she and three cousins joined together to buy the company.

As president and CEO of Trailiner, Edmondson focuses on the business strategy, working to position the company for future opportunities and growth. In addition, she ensures the business runs smoothly and that her team has the support it needs.

“I work to empower my team to do the things they need to do,” she said.

Life in the trucking industry is ever-changing, and that’s just fine with Edmondson.

“What I love most about trucking is that no day is the same. There’s always something that keeps it interesting,” she said. “You also get to interact with a broad, diverse group of people.”

She says some of the most memorable moments during her career include being affiliated with American Trucking Associations and the Truckload Carriers Association.

“I have gotten to meet people across the industry, and it’s interesting to hear other people’s stories — especially those with similar stories to mine,” she said. “I like hearing the stories of other people who are working in a family business — those who are working to keep the family atmosphere while keeping the business running from generation to generation.”

Edmondson encourages other women who are considering a career in trucking to join the industry.

“There are an unlimited number of opportunities for women in trucking,” she said.

“Women have the freedom of being out on the open road as a driver or working their way up in a company. There are a lot of women in executive leadership positions in trucking now,” she continued. “The opportunities are out there if you’re willing to put in the work and pursue those opportunities.”