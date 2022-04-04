WIT announces Top Women to Watch in Transportation for 2022

PLOVER, Wis. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) recently announced its fifth annual list of Top Women to Watch in Transportation. These women were selected because their significant career accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months, as well as their efforts to promote gender diversity within the industry.

“This year, we were impressed with the number of nominations we received for highly-qualified and outstanding women who have excelled in a male-dominant industry,” said Brian Everett, group editorial director and publisher of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to recognize and highlight the achievements of 84 incredibly talented and valuable women.”

Those recognized on the 2022 Top Women to Watch in Transportation list work for a broad range of company types, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, professional services companies, technology innovators and private fleets. Their job functions include corporate management (32%), operations/safety (27%), human resources/talent management (19%), sales/marketing (11%) and engineering/product development (6%). Another 5% are professional drivers.

Individuals recognized as 2022 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” are, in alphabetical order:

Jennifer Albers, engineering manager, Yellow

Peggy Arnold, road driver, Yellow

Georgy Barlow, director of business development strategic accounts, Yellow

Sanya Beard, owner/principal, Melrose Trucking and Transportation

Jill Bezner-Ray, program manager, Peterbilt Motors

Lisa Black, operations compliance manager, Aurora

Elaine Bodnar, professional driver, CFI

Kasey Brough, safety advisor, NAPA Transportation Inc.

Ingrid Brown, CEO/independent owner-operator/FreightWaves HOST/FMCSA Voice of Safety, Rollin’ B LLC

Naomi Brutscher, CDL examiner, Prime Inc.

Navolia Bryant, chief people officer, Premier Trailer Leasing

Susan Cagley, transportation manager of Toyota operations, Carter Logistics Inc.

Cynthia Chiari, operating center manager, May Trucking Co.

Sadie Church, director of recruiting and marketing, Artur Express Inc.

Maria Coley, human resources director, CFI

Traci Crane, Sr Manager Fleet Maintenance, CFI

Paige Creo, director of marketing, Maven Machines

Bronagh Curley, corporate services manager, New West Truck Centres (Freightliner Inc.)

Melissa Davis, regional director of sales, Old Dominion Freight Line

Lina DeJongh, terminal manager, Trimac Transportation

Hayley Dobson, group vice president, Trinity Logistics

Alexa Ekberg, product manager, Maven Machines

Betty Elrod, chief marketing officer, Inflection Poynt

Julia Epperly, account staff manager, Venture Connect

Sondra Freeman, North America credit and collections manager, Trimac Transportation

Molly Gibson, senior digital media strategist, CDLLife

Nicole Glenn, founder and CEO, Candor Expedite

Lindsay Goodman, vice president of national accounts, J.B. Hunt

Kami Green, manager of payroll and accounts payable, John Christner Trucking

Elizabeth Halko, vice president of operations, Proficient Auto Transport Inc.

Angela Hargesheimer, group director of national accounts maintenance operations, Ryder System Inc.

Amber Henson, account manager-operations, CFI

Jackie Jacobs, senior fleet transaction analyst and project manager, Fleet Advantage

Joëlle Jantzen, manager of human resources compliance, Yellow

Tamar Jimenez, service center manager, XPO Logistics Inc.

Katerina Jones, vice president of marketing and business development, Fleet Advantage

Foster Kaman, manager of sales planning and support, Yellow

Jennifer Karpus-Romain, executive director, Transportation Marketing & Sales Association

Samka Keranovic, vice president and COO, US Truck Driver Training School

Frederique Klein, director of finance, Navistar

Alyssa Lamport, operations manager, Yellow

Nona Larson, director of customer service, PACCAR Parts

Rachel Lovell, vice president of people operations, Ascend

Caroline Lyle, president, Virago Marketing

Kelsey Mahay, Dealer Communications Manager, Navistar

Michelle Mahoney, assistant director of operations, Carter Express Inc.

Ann Marie Manos, associate director of service engineering and serviceability, Navistar

Yvonne Mauriello, senior director of rental, Ryder System

Ashley McClain, autonomous truck operations specialist, Aurora

Jennifer Meyer, group logistics manager, Ryder Transportation Solutions LLC

Britta Miano, director of customer excellence, Red Classic

Veronica Millares, group director-sales strategy and operations, Ryder System

Beth Paholke, fleet leader, Veriha Trucking Inc.

Emily Phillips, vice president of advanced solutions, XPO Logistics Inc.

Jennifer Piatt, elite support and diversity manager, Stoops Freightliner

Ginny Polach, director of human resources, Sunset Transportation

Kristi Randall, vice president, Artur Express

Melissia Reeves, managing director of field operations, FedEx Freight

Lorraine Reynoso, customer care and servicing manager, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance

Becca Ridge, vice president of client services, CDLLife

Su Schmerheim, independent owner-operator, Class Act Horse Transport LLC

Michelle Siebert, director of finance, Artur Express Inc.

Heather Smith, head of operations management, Aurora

Robyn Smith, operating center manager, May Trucking Co.

Carrie Snider, controller, Certified Express

Jennifer Snyder, co-founder and general counsel, Fluid Truck

Jin Stedge, co-founder and CEO, TruNorth Transportation

Susan Stencel, director of customer logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Kim Stewart, regional vice president, Hogan Transports

Lisa Strader, vice president of expedited operations, Covenant

Roberta Tamburrino, president-freight audit and payment, AFS Logistics

Angela Tracy, director of enterprise sales, Penske Truck Leasing

Kendra Tucker, COO, Truckstop.com

Amisha Vadalia, senior director of operations, Plus

Raquel Valle, vice president of people and culture, Venture Logistics

Ginnapher Velez, senior vice president of asset management, Clean Harbors

Kathryn Venis, group director of customer logistics, Ryder System

LouAnn Wagner, CEO, Texas Auto Carriers Inc.

Tracy Walker, director of safety, Yellow

Amy Wettstein, regional vice president of van truckload, Schneider

Michelle Wiggins, director of sales, ReedTMS Logistics

Pamela Wilday, independent contractor/driver, Prime Inc.

Shelly Willingham, manager of engineering, Yellow

Stacey Woods, senior vice president of human resources operations, XPO Logistics Inc.

“This exceptional group of women have persevered through the uncertain times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, exhibiting the true example of a leader,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT. “The resilience displayed by these women supports and furthers the mission of the Women In Trucking Association to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the industry.”