WIT announces Top Women to Watch in Transportation for 2022

PLOVER, Wis. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) recently announced its fifth annual list of Top Women to Watch in Transportation. These women were selected because their significant career accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months, as well as their efforts to promote gender diversity within the industry.
“This year, we were impressed with the number of nominations we received for highly-qualified and outstanding women who have excelled in a male-dominant industry,” said Brian Everett, group editorial director and publisher of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to recognize and highlight the achievements of 84 incredibly talented and valuable women.”
Those recognized on the 2022 Top Women to Watch in Transportation list work for a broad range of company types, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, professional services companies, technology innovators and private fleets. Their job functions include corporate management (32%), operations/safety (27%), human resources/talent management (19%), sales/marketing (11%) and engineering/product development (6%). Another 5% are professional drivers.
Individuals recognized as 2022 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” are, in alphabetical order:
- Jennifer Albers, engineering manager, Yellow
- Peggy Arnold, road driver, Yellow
- Georgy Barlow, director of business development strategic accounts, Yellow
- Sanya Beard, owner/principal, Melrose Trucking and Transportation
- Jill Bezner-Ray, program manager, Peterbilt Motors
- Lisa Black, operations compliance manager, Aurora
- Elaine Bodnar, professional driver, CFI
- Kasey Brough, safety advisor, NAPA Transportation Inc.
- Ingrid Brown, CEO/independent owner-operator/FreightWaves HOST/FMCSA Voice of Safety, Rollin’ B LLC
- Naomi Brutscher, CDL examiner, Prime Inc.
- Navolia Bryant, chief people officer, Premier Trailer Leasing
- Susan Cagley, transportation manager of Toyota operations, Carter Logistics Inc.
- Cynthia Chiari, operating center manager, May Trucking Co.
- Sadie Church, director of recruiting and marketing, Artur Express Inc.
- Maria Coley, human resources director, CFI
- Traci Crane, Sr Manager Fleet Maintenance, CFI
- Paige Creo, director of marketing, Maven Machines
- Bronagh Curley, corporate services manager, New West Truck Centres (Freightliner Inc.)
- Melissa Davis, regional director of sales, Old Dominion Freight Line
- Lina DeJongh, terminal manager, Trimac Transportation
- Hayley Dobson, group vice president, Trinity Logistics
- Alexa Ekberg, product manager, Maven Machines
- Betty Elrod, chief marketing officer, Inflection Poynt
- Julia Epperly, account staff manager, Venture Connect
- Sondra Freeman, North America credit and collections manager, Trimac Transportation
- Molly Gibson, senior digital media strategist, CDLLife
- Nicole Glenn, founder and CEO, Candor Expedite
- Lindsay Goodman, vice president of national accounts, J.B. Hunt
- Kami Green, manager of payroll and accounts payable, John Christner Trucking
- Elizabeth Halko, vice president of operations, Proficient Auto Transport Inc.
- Angela Hargesheimer, group director of national accounts maintenance operations, Ryder System Inc.
- Amber Henson, account manager-operations, CFI
- Jackie Jacobs, senior fleet transaction analyst and project manager, Fleet Advantage
- Joëlle Jantzen, manager of human resources compliance, Yellow
- Tamar Jimenez, service center manager, XPO Logistics Inc.
- Katerina Jones, vice president of marketing and business development, Fleet Advantage
- Foster Kaman, manager of sales planning and support, Yellow
- Jennifer Karpus-Romain, executive director, Transportation Marketing & Sales Association
- Samka Keranovic, vice president and COO, US Truck Driver Training School
- Frederique Klein, director of finance, Navistar
- Alyssa Lamport, operations manager, Yellow
- Nona Larson, director of customer service, PACCAR Parts
- Rachel Lovell, vice president of people operations, Ascend
- Caroline Lyle, president, Virago Marketing
- Kelsey Mahay, Dealer Communications Manager, Navistar
- Michelle Mahoney, assistant director of operations, Carter Express Inc.
- Ann Marie Manos, associate director of service engineering and serviceability, Navistar
- Yvonne Mauriello, senior director of rental, Ryder System
- Ashley McClain, autonomous truck operations specialist, Aurora
- Jennifer Meyer, group logistics manager, Ryder Transportation Solutions LLC
- Britta Miano, director of customer excellence, Red Classic
- Veronica Millares, group director-sales strategy and operations, Ryder System
- Beth Paholke, fleet leader, Veriha Trucking Inc.
- Emily Phillips, vice president of advanced solutions, XPO Logistics Inc.
- Jennifer Piatt, elite support and diversity manager, Stoops Freightliner
- Ginny Polach, director of human resources, Sunset Transportation
- Kristi Randall, vice president, Artur Express
- Melissia Reeves, managing director of field operations, FedEx Freight
- Lorraine Reynoso, customer care and servicing manager, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance
- Becca Ridge, vice president of client services, CDLLife
- Su Schmerheim, independent owner-operator, Class Act Horse Transport LLC
- Michelle Siebert, director of finance, Artur Express Inc.
- Heather Smith, head of operations management, Aurora
- Robyn Smith, operating center manager, May Trucking Co.
- Carrie Snider, controller, Certified Express
- Jennifer Snyder, co-founder and general counsel, Fluid Truck
- Jin Stedge, co-founder and CEO, TruNorth Transportation
- Susan Stencel, director of customer logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions
- Kim Stewart, regional vice president, Hogan Transports
- Lisa Strader, vice president of expedited operations, Covenant
- Roberta Tamburrino, president-freight audit and payment, AFS Logistics
- Angela Tracy, director of enterprise sales, Penske Truck Leasing
- Kendra Tucker, COO, Truckstop.com
- Amisha Vadalia, senior director of operations, Plus
- Raquel Valle, vice president of people and culture, Venture Logistics
- Ginnapher Velez, senior vice president of asset management, Clean Harbors
- Kathryn Venis, group director of customer logistics, Ryder System
- LouAnn Wagner, CEO, Texas Auto Carriers Inc.
- Tracy Walker, director of safety, Yellow
- Amy Wettstein, regional vice president of van truckload, Schneider
- Michelle Wiggins, director of sales, ReedTMS Logistics
- Pamela Wilday, independent contractor/driver, Prime Inc.
- Shelly Willingham, manager of engineering, Yellow
- Stacey Woods, senior vice president of human resources operations, XPO Logistics Inc.
“This exceptional group of women have persevered through the uncertain times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, exhibiting the true example of a leader,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT. “The resilience displayed by these women supports and furthers the mission of the Women In Trucking Association to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the industry.”
