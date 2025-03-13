TMC names Radu Mihai general chairman, treasurer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council is announcing Radu Mihai, corporate fleet manager, BURNCO Rock Products, as 2025-2026 general chairman and treasurer.

The announcement was made during the organization’s Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

“Radu has been an exemplary member of TMC, including winning the Council’s highest honor — the Silver Spark Plug,” said Robert Braswell, TMC executive director. “His professionalism and commitment to trucking make him an outstanding choice to be TMC general chairman and treasurer.”

Excellence in Leadership

“I’m honored to accept this position from my fellow TMC members,” Mihai said. “I look forward to working with the rest of TMC’s leadership to advance our industry’s goals. I also want to thank Amanda for her service to our organization.”

Mihai, based in Calgary, Alberta, served the past year as the council’s vice chairman and chairman of meetings. He succeeds Amanda Schuier, strategic maintenance director, Jetco Delivery, as general chairman and treasurer.

“Serving as general chairman and treasurer has been an incredible honor for me, and I want to thank my fellow TMC members for this opportunity,” Schuier said. “As I hand off the chairmanship of TMC, I want to congratulate Radu on his election and wish him great success. I’m sure he will be an outstanding leader for our Council.”



TMC officers for 2025-2026

Directors-At-Large