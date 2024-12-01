Transflo’s Emily Stratton honored with 2024 Inspiring Leaders Award

TAMPA, Fla. — Emily Stratton, vice president of customer solutions for Transflo, has been recognized with a 2024 Inspiring Leaders Award in the Senior Leadership category.

Inspiring Workplaces Group gives the Inspiring Leaders Award to individuals that go above and beyond to positively impact their respective companies and the people within it. For the 2024 awards, Stratton and 16 other influential leaders were honored in the Senior Leadership category.

“Inspiring leaders are the driving force behind cultures that uplift, support, and empower everyone, creating workplaces where people feel valued and motivated. These awards celebrate those exceptional leaders who make a tangible, positive impact, setting a standard of empathy, integrity, and vision that resonates throughout their teams,” said Matt Manners, CEO and founder of the Inspiring Workplaces Group.

“You can see that by the testimonials their colleagues shared about them in the entry process,” he said. “They are the catalysts for change, sparking innovation, engagement, a sense of belonging, and proving that leadership is about elevating others as much as oneself.”

According to a statement released by Transflo, Stratton joined the company in 2022. Since then, she has been instrumental in launching the Workflow AI for Brokers platform, and expertly oversees solutions architect, project management and implementation teams. Her commitment to corporate responsibility and passion for driving employee engagement and morale has been demonstrated through her leadership in establishing Transflo’s culture and community outreach group, Engage.

“Emily is an influential leader not only because of her exceptional talent but also because of her unwavering humanity and dedication to our team,” said Renee Krug, CEO at Transflo. “She exemplifies what it means to lead with empathy and vision, reminding us every day that true success lies in collaboration, innovation, and making a positive impact on both our customers and our people.”

Stratton expressed her appreciation for the honor.

“This award is a reflection of the incredible team I have the privilege to work with every day at Transflo,” she said. “Together, we’ve built solutions that drive real value for our customers and foster a culture that empowers every individual to thrive.”