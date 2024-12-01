Ohio Turnpike’s toll rates to increase for commercial, passenger vehicles

According to a news brief from the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, drivers using the turnpike should be prepared for higher toll rates effective Jan. 1, 2025.
The toll rate for E-ZPass customers with passenger vehicles (Class 1) will increase to $0.071 (or 7.1 cents) per mile in 2025 from $0.065 (or 6.5 cents) per mile in 2024; and the cash/credit card toll rate will increase to $0.104 (or 10.4 cents) per mile in 2025 from $0.096 (or 9.6 cents) per mile in 2024.
The toll rate for E-ZPass customers with commercial vehicles will increase to $0.220 (or 22 cents) per mile in 2025 from $0.204 (or 20.4 cents) per mile in 2024; and the cash/credit card toll rate will increase to $0.276 (or 27.6 cents) per mile in 2025 from $0.256 (or 25.6 cents) per mile in 2024.
“Despite the rising costs of highway construction and bridge projects, the Ohio Turnpike’s toll rates still rank among of the lowest in the country,” the Commission’s brief said.
Toll revenue is the primary source of funding for the operation and maintenance of the state’s turnpike infrastructure, which includes roadway, bridge and other projects.
For a complete breakdown of the tolling changes, click here.
Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.