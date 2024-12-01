Ohio Turnpike’s toll rates to increase for commercial, passenger vehicles

According to a news brief from the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, drivers using the turnpike should be prepared for higher toll rates effective Jan. 1, 2025.

The toll rate for E-ZPass customers with passenger vehicles (Class 1) will increase to $0.071 (or 7.1 cents) per mile in 2025 from $0.065 (or 6.5 cents) per mile in 2024; and the cash/credit card toll rate will increase to $0.104 (or 10.4 cents) per mile in 2025 from $0.096 (or 9.6 cents) per mile in 2024.

The toll rate for E-ZPass customers with commercial vehicles will increase to $0.220 (or 22 cents) per mile in 2025 from $0.204 (or 20.4 cents) per mile in 2024; and the cash/credit card toll rate will increase to $0.276 (or 27.6 cents) per mile in 2025 from $0.256 (or 25.6 cents) per mile in 2024.

“Despite the rising costs of highway construction and bridge projects, the Ohio Turnpike’s toll rates still rank among of the lowest in the country,” the Commission’s brief said.

Toll revenue is the primary source of funding for the operation and maintenance of the state’s turnpike infrastructure, which includes roadway, bridge and other projects.

For a complete breakdown of the tolling changes, click here.