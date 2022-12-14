Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award winner to be announced Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The overall program award winner for the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence will be announced Friday, Dec. 16, at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C.
The winner will be selected from 11 semifinalists and receive the keys to a Kenworth T680 Next Generation equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles.
Kenworth teamed with FASTPORT and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes Program to support the program.
This year’s semifinalists are:
- Sean Adams, a U.S. Navy veteran with McElroy Truck Lines.
- Cale Jensen, a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army veteran with G. Dubbels Farms Trucking.
- Ashley Leiva, a U.S. Army veteran with Draco Energy-Noemi Trucking.
- Paul Gouker a U.S. Army veteran and National Guard member with Stevens Transport.
- Dave Marihugh, a U.S. Navy veteran with Roehl Transport.
- Chris McDowell, a U.S. Army veteran and National Guard member with EPES Transport.
- Joe Nyenatee a U.S. Army veteran with Melton Truck Lines.
- Talon Rogers a U.S. Army veteran with CRST.
- Justin Silk a U.S. Army veteran with Paschall Truck Lines.
- Michael D. Thomas, a U.S. Marine veteran with PRIME Inc.
- Jason Van Boxtel, a U.S. Marine veteran with Veriha Trucking.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.