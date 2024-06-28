Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group open new headquarters in Atlanta 

ATLANTA, Ga. — Transportation Insight (TI) and Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) have announced the opening of a new headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We are incredibly excited about our new headquarters in Atlanta and the opportunities for the future of our business,” said CEO Ken Beyer. “We have complementary businesses that are well-positioned to deliver fully integrated port-to-porch logistics solutions to our customers. Atlanta’s vibrant business community and skilled workforce make it the perfect place to invest in our long-term growth.”

This state-of-the-art facility at the newly reimagined Campus 244 will serve as the nexus for the companies’ operations to drive rapid growth and expand partnerships with customers and transportation providers.

The decision to establish a new headquarters in Atlanta reflects TI and NTG’s commitment to the region and position as a leading logistics hub. This new headquarters consolidates five TI and NTG locations in the metro Atlanta area, including locations from previous acquisitions Platinum Circle Technologies, acquired in 2021; Spend Management Experts, acquired in 2020; and Transportation Specialist’s Group, acquired in 2019. It will allow the companies to attract Atlanta’s diverse talent pool and take advantage of the city’s strategic location, which provides excellent transportation connectivity and access to major markets.

Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Mayor of Dunwoody Lynn Deutsch, and over three hundred customers, carriers, partners and employees attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 26.

“We’re proud that Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group are investing further in Georgia and wish them many years of success in communities across the state,” said Gov. Kemp. “Our reliable infrastructure network connects companies and travelers with markets in every corner of Georgia and across the globe. We’ll keep working to maintain that strength and know partners like Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group will play a valued role in that mission.”

According to TI and NTG the companies have already made significant investments in expanding operations, hiring over 180 new employees since the start of the year. The new headquarters was designed to accommodate up to 1,250 employees, providing substantial career opportunities and contributing to the overall growth of the region. Along with the investment in people, TI and NTG continue to invest in Beon, the proprietary AI-enabled digital logistics platform that powers both brands and seamlessly connects shippers and carriers within the Beon ecosystem.

The new headquarters in Dunwoody, Ga. marks an important milestone in the next phase of growth for TI and NTG. The building was developed by The Georgetown Company, RocaPoint Partners and Beacon Capital Partners.

“Campus 244 exemplifies the mixed-use atmosphere companies desire in this new era of collaboration and innovation, and we welcome TI and NTG,” said RocaPoint Principal Patrick Leonard. “Once complete, all Campus 244 employees and visitors will be able to experience restaurants, a hotel and wellness features right outside their doors. The new headquarters will support the strategic objectives of TI and NTG while enhancing the economic vitality of the region.”