ARI-HETRA tabs DellAmore as Vice President

By Bruce Guthrie -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Jean DellAmore was named Vice President of ARI-HETRA (Courtesy of ARI-HETRA)

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — ARI-HETRA, recently announced the appointment of Jean DellAmore as Vice President in a recent media release.

DellAmore, formerly with Stertil-Koni, brings over 20 years of industry experience and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation.

 “We are thrilled to welcome Jean to the ARI-HETRA family,” said Chris Jones, President & COO of ARI-HETRA. “His deep industry knowledge and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our market position and drive our growth strategy.”

During his tenure at Stertil-Koni, DellAmore served as the company’s first president since its U.S. launch in 1997. He was instrumental in establishing Stertil-Koni as a leader in the heavy-duty vehicle lift sector. 

In his new role at ARI-HETRA, DellAmore will oversee strategic initiatives and spearhead the development of innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry. His appointment underscores ARI-HETRA‘s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

“I am excited to join ARI-HETRA and contribute to its legacy of excellence,” said DellAmore. “The company’s commitment to providing top-notch products and services aligns perfectly with my own values, and I look forward to working with the talented team here to achieve new heights of success.”

 

 

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

