Truck stop hours affected by Hurricane Idalia

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Several truck stops are closed or have altered hours/services due to Hurricane Idalia.
“We are closely tracking Hurricane Idalia and any resulting impacts on our store operations,” Pilot Flying J officials stated in a news release. “Safety is our number one priority. Some stores may experience periodic outages due to local conditions, and we will work to restore service as quickly as possible. Please check below for current store status and fuel availability.”
Pilot closures
- Flying J No. 631 — Lake Park, Georgia (Closed)
- Pilot No. 4561 — Valdosta, Georgia (Closed)
- Pilot No. 500 — Jasper, Florida (Closed)
- Pilot Dealer No. 1058 — Waldo, Florida (Closed)
Love’s issued a similar statement about their stores located in the affected areas.
“Love’s teams are monitoring the latest developments from Hurricane Idalia,” a news release stated. “Our stores are prepared to safely serve customers as long as possible. We will provide regular updates on loves.com/weather and the Love’s Connect app.”
Love’s closures
- Love’s No. 470 — Jasper, Florida (Truck care closed)
- Love’s No. 379 — Lee, Florida (Closed)
- Love’s No. 325 — Tifton, Georgia (Closed)
- Love’s No. 405 — Brunswick, Georgia (Restaurants closed)
- Love’s No. 933 — Lake Park, Georgia (Closed)
