Trucker Path wins four 2022 TITAN Business Awards

PHOENIX – Trucker Path has received four 2022 TITAN Business Awards from International Awards Associate (IAA), acknowledging its achievements in several categories and industry segments, according to a news release.

For the 2022 TITAN Business Awards, Trucker Path was named:

Platinum Winner for the Trucker Path Driver App in the category of Products & Services, Logistics.

Gold Winner for the Trucker Path Driver App in the category of Products & Services, Transportation.

Gold Winner for Trucker Path COMMAND in the category of Business Technology Solutions, Operation Management Solution.

Gold Winner for Trucker Path COMMAND in the category of Business Technology Solutions, Supply Chain Management Solution.

Trucker Path was chosen for recognition from among more than 1,000 nominated entries from more than 55 countries, the news release stated.

Award winners were selected by 27 jurors from 15 countries. The competition used a blind judging process, under which jurors assess an entry entirely on its individual merits, without being compared side-by-side with other technologies.

“It is very gratifying to be acknowledged for our achievements with these four 2022 TITAN Business Awards,” Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path, said. “This recognition for excellence validates how the Trucker Path app and our COMMAND Operations & Driver Relationship (ODR) platform provide drivers, and small and mid-size fleets with the tools and services they need to succeed.”

The Trucker Path app provides real-truck mapping and navigation to over 1 million drivers in North America. Trucker Path COMMAND, launched in March 2022, is a full-scale, advanced transportation management system that fully integrates with the Trucker Path app, providing operational efficiencies and unparalleled synchronization between the back-office and drivers.

“The TITAN Business Awards’ primary goal is to acknowledge the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations globally,” according to the news release. “The competition does not differentiate between small or big players in the market, and honors excellence impartially on the level playing field they have created. Only those who qualify can become honorary TITANs.”

The competition was organized and hosted by the International Awards Associate and opened submissions to entrepreneurs, small and medium businesses and large organizations alike. The chance to participate was offered equally to all available industries in the market, and it did not discriminate between private or public, and for-profit or non-profit entities.

“Despite this being the second season for this competitive year, we received a staggering number of entries, all of which demonstrated remarkable qualities of excellence,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, said. “It is particularly motivating to see so many parties still actively engaging in excellent practices in their businesses. It really does come through clearly from their submissions.”