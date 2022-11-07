CARB extends verification for some Carrier Transicold systems

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Air Resources Board has extended the verification of the Carrier Transicold Engine Emissions System Level 3 Plus Diesel Particulate Filter to include Carrier Transicold Trailer Transport Refrigeration Units that are powered by 2011 through 2022 model year Kubota manufactured off‑road diesel engines rated below 25 horsepower.

The Carrier EES reduces emissions of diesel particulate matter by at least 85% and is designated as a Level 3 Plus system, a news release stated.

The updated executive order for Carrier EES, along with the Engine Family List with the newly added engine families for model years 2011, 2021 and 2022, are available on CARB’s website.

The Regulation for the Verification Procedure for In-Use Strategies to Control Emissions from Diesel Engines was created and adopted by our Board on May 16, 2002.

“The goal of the Verification Procedure is to ensure that verified systems produce emissions reductions consistent with the verification level and that they are durable and compatible with various engines and applications,” according to the news release.

Additional information on the regulation is available on CARB’s Verification Procedure for In-Use Strategies to Control Emissions from Diesel Engines website.