SkyBitz’s Kuantum to offer new trailer telematic solutions

HERNDON, Va. — SkyBitz has announced the release of Kuantum to replace the GXT5002C trailer telematics solution with a purpose-built platform for maximizing fleet capacity.

According to SkyBitz, this will allow for increased revenue profitability using the same number of trailer and intermodal container assets.

“In the current environment, fleets of all sizes are looking to fully utilize drivers, trailers and container assets to protect their margins from sliding rates and runaway inflation,” Henry Popplewell, division vice president of SkyBitz, said. “Kuantum delivers essential, real-time information and insights for turning trailers faster to maximize revenue, cost savings, and driver satisfaction.”

Kuantum devices have an integrated ultrasonic cargo sensor, harness solar energy to recharge an internal battery and use a power management system to deliver high frequency, event-driven reporting of trailer locations and empty/loaded status, a news release stated.

With Kuantum, fleets with mixed assets can optimize their dry vans and intermodal containers by:

Turning assets faster to increase driver productivity and revenue.

Detecting misuse of assets by customers and other third parties.

Decreasing reliance on customer notifications to schedule pickups.

Automating yard checks and other manual tasks.

Verifying detention events with arrival, load/unload, and departure data

SkyBitz Kuantum is Bluetooth-enabled and operates on the 4G LTE Network with 5G compatibility.

The device mounts on the front of a trailer and functions as a single gateway to support multiple wireless sensors in the SkyBitz SmartTrailer ecosystem. Configurable reporting options and over-the-air programmable capabilities ensure a future-proof investment.

The SkyBitz Insight web portal delivers a single dashboard that unifies management of mixed trailer assets and provides instant visibility of trailer and cargo status from data captured by Kuantum and other SkyBitz devices. All data in the SkyBitz Insight web portal is available for real-time integration with transportation management systems.