Bread spill closes I-285 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A wreck involving a tractor-trailer caused a bread spill that closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 285 near the Ashford Dunwoody Road exit in Atlanta on the night of Nov. 6.
WXIA reports that loaves of bread were scattered across the interstate after two commercial vehicles were involved in a wreck.
Lanes were closed and traffic was held until crews cleaned up the mess caused by the wreck itself and the bread spill.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
