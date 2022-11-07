TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Bread spill closes I-285 in Atlanta

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Bread spill closes I-285 in Atlanta
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Bread spill closes I-285 in Atlanta
A wreck involving a tractor-trailer caused a bread spill that closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 285 near the Ashford Dunwoody Road exit in Atlanta on Sunday night.

ATLANTA — A wreck involving a tractor-trailer caused a bread spill that closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 285 near the Ashford Dunwoody Road exit in Atlanta on the night of Nov. 6.

WXIA reports that loaves of bread were scattered across the interstate after two commercial vehicles were involved in a wreck.

Lanes were closed and traffic was held until crews cleaned up the mess caused by the wreck itself and the bread spill.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE