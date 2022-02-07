Trucker Tools adds Simple Truck to shipment tracking platform

RESTON, Va. — Trucker Tools and Simple Truck have reached an agreement that will enable access to real-time truck data for Simple Truck ELD units within the Trucker Tools Smart Capacity carrier and capacity management platform.

Trucker tools announced the agreement with Simple Truck on Tuesday. Simple Truck has over 4,000 of its devices installed and operating with independent owner-operators and small truckload fleets.

Simple Truck joins more than 70 ELD and telematics technology providers who have established links with Trucker Tools to capture location information from truck-based ELDs, Prasad Gollapalli, the company’s founder and chief executive, said.

The companies have implemented a secure Application Programming Interface (API) supporting the integration, which went live last week.

“We’re pleased to welcome Simple Truck to the Trucker Tools platform as another resource for accurate, real-time data supporting timely shipment visibility that brokers and shippers require to manage their supply chains,” Gollapalli said.

He added that the two companies were exploring additional collaboration opportunities, potentially adding a Simple Truck button to the Trucker Tools mobile driver app, making Simple Truck’s online tax and regulatory filing services available to the community of Trucker Tools independent owner-operator and small fleet users.

Importantly, Gollapalli emphasized that the provision of ELD data is permission-based. The truck owner and/or driver controls access to their ELD. Once activated, in-transit data from the ELD moves into the Trucker Tools platform, accessible through the Trucker Tools Smart Capacity app on a smartphone, tablet or desktop computer. The platform’s strict controls and permission-based access ensure no other ELD data outside of location updates is shared.

“Truckers can choose between automating tracking through the Trucker Tools mobile driver app or their ELD,” Gollapalli said. “It helps brokers and carriers further streamline operations, improve carrier engagement and respond to shippers promptly with timely in-transit location data.”

Trucker Tools has nearly 190,000 small-fleet truckload operators active on its carrier engagement platform, with more than 90% of those running 10 trucks or less, as well as single-truck owner-operators.

The Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App, which was launched in 2013 and to date has been downloaded by more than 1.6 million truckers, is among the most popular apps with truckload operators, consistently ranking as the most downloaded app in transportation each month.

The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.