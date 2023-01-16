Trucker Tools completes integration of Banyan’s LIVE Connect software

RESTON, Va. — A full-stack integration between Trucker Tools’ software platform and Banyan Technology’s LIVE Connect software platform is complete.

Cleveland-based Banyan Technology’s LIVE Connect software includes truckload, less-than-truckload, local carrier and parcel capabilities, according to a news release.

“We are excited about our new partnership with Banyan Technology and the benefits it will provide to our freight broker and third-party logistics provider customers,” Kary Jablonski, Trucker Tools CEO, said. “With this integration, users of Banyan’s LIVE Connect can leverage Trucker Tools’ automated booking technology, freight matching and shipment visibility to drive greater efficiency and reduce costs at a time when operating expenses for transportation businesses are at all-time highs.”

The partnership integrates Banyan Technology and Trucker Tools via API connection to give LIVE Connect users the ability to post loads for and accept bids from carriers in Trucker Tools’ nearly 2.5 million driver and 250,000 carrier-strong network, the news release stated.

The integration also allows users of LIVE Connect to retrieve shipment details, tracking updates and uploaded documents from Trucker Tools via LIVE Connect’s user interface.

“We are excited to announce our latest integration with Trucker Tools to further enhance our Truckload capabilities and complement our commitment to all over-the-road modes,” Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan Technology, said. “The Trucker Tools integration provides a clear path for our clients and partners to access the Truckload spot market and to further streamline their shipping processes for all over-the-road modes including truckload, LTL, local carrier and parcel.”

Jablonski added that the two organizations share a mission to help brokers leverage real-time data to make better business decisions while building lasting, productive relationships with independent owner operators and carriers of all sizes.

The Trucker Tools mobile driver app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

Trucker Tools’ comprehensive Smart Capacity software platform provides predictive freight-matching, automated booking, GPS-driven automated tracking and digital document management to more than 350 freight brokers and 3PLs.