Trucker Tools driver app acquired by Alpine Investors’ ASG

RESTON, Va. & WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — ASG, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors, has acquired Trucker Tools, a digital freight management platform that provides capacity management, predictive freight matching, automated booking, GPS-based visibility and digital workflow solutions for the transportation industry.

“ASG has a proven track record of helping SaaS companies grow and build out reliable, resilient software services delivering enduring value and competitive advantage,” said Prasad Gollapalli, founder and CEO of Trucker Tools. “Their philosophy, mindset and approach complement Trucker Tools culture and values, and are well-aligned with our laser-focus on superior customer engagement and product performance. We are excited to leverage the ASG team’s skills and experience as we chart this next chapter in our sustainable growth journey.”

Gollapalli founded Virginia-based Trucker Tools in 2013. With nearly 20 years of experience in management and product strategy for trucking, Gollapalli built a shipment tracking solution for drivers, owner-operators and small fleets that provides capabilities for a driver to book load shipments straight from their phones. He brought on Murali Yellepeddy who has 20 years of experience in building and delivering enterprise-grade, concurrent, customizable mobile and web platform applications built for devices.

The two then expanded the platform’s scope to address additional driver needs and deepen a digital connection with freight brokers. Trucker Tools later launched predictive, digital freight matching and automated one-click booking, streamlining the way brokers find available trucks, and enabling drivers to prioritize, select and book loads straight from their phones.

As part of the acquisition, Trucker Tools will welcome Jesse Buckingham, a former executive at two high-growth logistics technology businesses, as chief revenue officer.

“ASG and Alpine’s access to resources and their deep experience building successful SaaS (software as a service) companies is a tremendous advantage that will further improve our product development, delivery and platform utility for 3PLs, brokers and truckers,” Gollapalli said.

He added that the acquisition will help Trucker Tools’ employees, suppliers, partners, its more than 300 3PL and broker-customers, and the more than 1.3 million truckers and 165,000 small-fleet operators who rely on the Trucker Tools mobile app to secure freight, automate the booking process, provide real-time automated tracking, digitally manage documents, and optimize how they route and run their trucks.