Truckers Against Trafficking appoints Debi Boffa to board

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Truckers Against Trafficking’s (TAT) Board of Directors has elected Debi Boffa, CEO of TravelCenters of America (TA), to join them.

As a TAT board member, Boffa will contribute her 25-plus years of experience and expertise to help strategize the TAT’s legacy of raising awareness about the harsh realities of human trafficking and fighting against it to create a safer transportation industry, according to a news release.

“Debi has an inherent passion for fostering safety and heightening awareness of human trafficking in the hundreds of TA and Petro travel centers and their surrounding communities,” said TAT’s Executive Director Esther Goetsch. “Her leadership and voice will be an invaluable asset to the organization as we continue driving forward our important mission.”

Most recently, TA raised over $50,000 for TAT at its annual charity golf outing in August.

“Truckers Against Trafficking addresses one of the most important issues facing the transportation industry,” said Debi Boffa, CEO of TA. “Our travel centers are located along the nation’s busy interstates, and our team members serve as the eyes and ears of our highways. At TA, we educate and empower our team members to take action to combat this crime, and we remain committed to helping TAT continue its important work.”