Trucking Cares Foundation donates $20K to South Dallas Driving Academy

WASHINGTON — The Trucking Cares Foundation (TCF), the trucking industry’s charitable arm, has announced a donation of $20,000 to South Dallas Driving Academy (SDDA), a non-profit that provides free driver education courses to low-income teens and young adults.

TCF previously donated $15,000 in seed money to SDDA, which helped launch the program in 2021, according to a news release.



“By removing barriers and opening new career pathways in trucking, the South Dallas Driving Academy is empowering young Texans and lifting them out of poverty,” said TCF Chairman Phil Byrd, president and CEO of Bulldog Hiway Express. “The Trucking Cares Foundation is proud to continue our support of this transformative program that invests in people and the future of our industry.”



Nearly 40% of low-income individuals in urban areas in the U.S. — and nearly half in South Dallas — do not have a valid driver’s license principally because of the lack of accessible, affordable driver education, the news release noted.

“Due in large part to the enthusiastic reception of the American Trucking Associations and the financial support of the Trucking Cares Foundation, what began as a small proof-of-concept two years ago has grown to a multi-campus on-ramp helping the residents of our community find a pathway out of poverty by obtaining this vital life credential (Class C License), said Von Minor, president of the South Dallas Driving Academy. “Because of the support of the TCF, we have been able to expand from serving 15-to 17-year-olds to also helping adults obtain their Class C, CDL-A and connect with trucking companies that are looking to hire drivers and technicians.”

Minor noted that in addition to financial support, “we need more of these pathway partners to engage with students in our classroom or on a field trip to their truck terminal or shop to help promote job opportunities within their companies and throughout the industry.”

For more information, visit www.sddrivingacademy.org.