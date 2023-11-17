TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

PTR holds grand opening at Fort Worth location

By Erica N. Guy -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   PTR holds grand opening at Fort Worth location
Reading Time: < 1 minute
PTR holds grand opening at Fort Worth location
Premier Truck Rental's (PTR) leadership team cuts a ribbon alongside a Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce representative, celebrating the opening of their DFW facility. (Courtesy: PTR)

FORT WORTH, Texas — The grand opening celebration of Premier Truck Rental (PTR)’s new state-of-the-art facility in Fort Worth, Texas, has concluded.

The two-day event was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Fort Worth officials, facility tours, a vendor expo with equipment demos and an invite-only concert. 

Hosted at PTR Fort Worth, Premier Truck Rental’s grand opening brought together hundreds of attendees from across the nation.

“We’re pleased with the positive response to our Grand Opening celebration,” said Rob Troxel, CEO at PTR. “This is the first time we’ve ever done a private event to this scale, and we believe that the connections made, and knowledge shared will have a lasting impact on the industry.”

For more information about Premier Truck Rental, visit https://rentptr.com or follow PTR on LinkedInFacebook, and Instagram for updates and highlights.

Erica N. Guy

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

Avatar for Erica N. Guy
Erica N. Guy
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor's degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE