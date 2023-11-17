PTR holds grand opening at Fort Worth location

FORT WORTH, Texas — The grand opening celebration of Premier Truck Rental (PTR)’s new state-of-the-art facility in Fort Worth, Texas, has concluded.
The two-day event was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Fort Worth officials, facility tours, a vendor expo with equipment demos and an invite-only concert.
Hosted at PTR Fort Worth, Premier Truck Rental’s grand opening brought together hundreds of attendees from across the nation.
“We’re pleased with the positive response to our Grand Opening celebration,” said Rob Troxel, CEO at PTR. “This is the first time we’ve ever done a private event to this scale, and we believe that the connections made, and knowledge shared will have a lasting impact on the industry.”
For more information about Premier Truck Rental, visit https://rentptr.com or follow PTR on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram for updates and highlights.
