TruckParkingClub.com expands to 8 US states

MARIETTA, Ga. — TruckParkingClub.com now has free rest stop truck parking availability in eight states across the U.S.

So far, the company has opened up 143 rest stops across eight states, including Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, to over-the-road truckers looking for a safe, clean parking place, according to a news release.

“The TruckParkingClub.com team has been driving nationwide to find more truck parking, driving 25,000 miles in three months while adding dozens of properties owned by businesses and investors,” the news release stated. “Interacting with truckers during the journey to grasp the challenges posed by the truck parking shortage resulted in the implementation of a complimentary rest-stop truck parking service.”

TruckParkingClub.com CEO Evan Shelley said that having little awareness of real-time truck parking availability is one of the biggest issues facing drivers.

To solve that, TruckParkingClub.com provides truckers with a real-time view of open spots.

“TruckParkingClub.com is proud to offer free rest stop truck parking availability services across eight integral states to help our nation’s truckers find legal parking,” Shelley said.

How it works

TruckParkingClub.com provides a web and mobile app for truckers to see parking availability and book a space at their desired location. The TruckParkingClub.com app currently includes real-time availability at 143 accessible rest stops and 120 premium parking locations with added services like overnight, multi-night and monthly stays and reserved spaces.

By creating an account on the website at https://truckparkingclub.com/ or the mobile app, truckers can store their information for future bookings

Property owners can list their parking sites on TruckParkingClub.com’s website or app by creating an account and answering a few questions. TruckParkingClub.com takes the owner’s unused space and turns it into truck parking. Typical property members on the platform include trucking companies, storage companies, tow truck companies, CDL schools, truck parking operators, real estate investors and more.

TruckParkingClub.com will announce new locations and new features in the near future.

For more information, call (888) 899-PARK or visit TruckParkingClub.com online.