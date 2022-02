Truckstop.com CEO Paris Cole to retire

BOISE, Idaho — Paris Cole, chief executive officer for Truckstop.com, announced his retirement effective on April 1, 2022.

Chief Operating Officer Kendra Tucker has been appointed as Cole’s successor.

Cole will remain a member of the company’s board.

Cole has spent nine years leading the company through tremendous growth by remaining committed to delivering best-in-class technology solutions to the freight transportation industry.

“I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished during my tenure and while I am retiring from the business world, I plan to continue to actively serve in my community,” Cole said. “Under Kendra’s leadership, I know Truckstop.com will continue to thrive as she builds on our foundation and remains purposeful about our vision.”

Tucker joined Truckstop.com as chief revenue officer in August 2020, and for more than 15 years, has grown and led teams across a variety of business models and industries.

In September 2021, she was appointed COO for Truckstop.com and was responsible for sales, customer success, operations and corporate strategy.

“To be able to continue to serve our customers and employees as CEO during this historic time in the industry is truly inspiring,” Tucker said. “As I step into this role, I believe we are well positioned to execute on our growth strategy while continuing to deliver best-in-class technology solutions to the freight transportation industry.”

“We believe Truckstop.com has an extremely talented team of leaders and innovators with a well-established record of driving above-market growth,” Will Griffith, founding partner, ICONIQ Growth, said. “Kendra’s unwavering commitment to their customer’s success and track record for growth will help further evolve the company into its next chapter.”