Truckstop partners with GoodShip

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop’s Rate Insights division has announced a partnership with GoodShip, an all-in-one platform for transportation procurement.

According to a news release, the deal will allow “operations teams to optimize freight spend and on-time performance while streamlining workflows and strengthening carrier relationships.”

GoodShip will utilize spot market rate data from the Truckstop Rate Insights tool within its smart recommendation engine, providing shippers with contextualized, actionable insights about their carrier network’s performance and cost, the news release noted.

GoodShip users will also be able to run procurement events in-platform and compare incoming bids to current and predicted market rates provided via the Truckstop API.

“We are excited to partner with GoodShip to put more pricing data in the hands of logistics decision makers and enable more agile, resilient supply chains,” said Julia Laurin, chief product officer at Truckstop. “We believe that our rates offering provides analysis of load details that is currently unmatched in the industry which makes for a more accurate output.”

Truckstop’s Rate Insights uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide same-day rate estimates at the load level. Carriers, brokers and shippers can access daily market rates specific to load attributes, including equipment type, location and dates.

“In a market as volatile as freight, resilience and agility are one and the same,” said Ryan Soskin, chief executive officer, GoodShip. “The ability to gather, interpret, and instantly action data is what transforms supply chains from a cost center into a competitive advantage. Layering in market insights from providers like Truckstop with GoodShip’s procurement and negotiation tooling presents a clear, transformative win for shippers.”