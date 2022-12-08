TuSimple, Navistar end co-development agreement

SAN DIEGO and LISLE, Ill. —TuSimple and Navistar announced on Monday, Dec. 5, an end to their co-development under the 2020 Joint Development Agreement. The decision to end the development agreement does not preclude the companies from working together in the future, a news release noted.

“I decided to return as TuSimple’s CEO to address the challenges ahead and to set us on a path to long term stability,” TuSimple CEO Cheng Lu said. “We have proven our technology works, and I’m committed to addressing the concerns of stakeholders. I firmly believe in this company and its ability to improve the safety and efficiency of the trucking industry through world-class autonomous driving technology,”

Navistar Vice President Srinivas Gowda said that Navistar “believes autonomous driving technologies will be a key component of a future transportation and logistics system and is committed to the development of a safe and efficient autonomous driving solution,”