UPS Teamsters hold practice picket in Michigan

TAYLOR, Mich. — Members of Teamsters Local 243 who work at UPS began a practice picket at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 14, ahead of the July 31 expiration of their contract.

The Teamsters agreement with UPS is the largest private-sector union contract in North America, according to a news release.

UPS Teamsters are demanding the strongest possible contract or are prepared to strike.

“More than 340,000 UPS Teamster delivery and warehouse logistics workers nationwide are fighting to win a strong contract that guarantees better pay for all workers, eliminates the two-tier wage 22.4 job classification, increases the number of full-time jobs, addresses safety and health concerns around heat illness and provides stronger protections against managerial harassment,” the news release notes.

UPS recorded $100 billion in revenue and over $13 billion in profits last year.