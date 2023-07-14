UPS Teamsters hold practice picket in Michigan

TAYLOR, Mich. — Members of Teamsters Local 243 who work at UPS began a practice picket at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 14, ahead of the July 31 expiration of their contract.
The Teamsters agreement with UPS is the largest private-sector union contract in North America, according to a news release.
UPS Teamsters are demanding the strongest possible contract or are prepared to strike.
“More than 340,000 UPS Teamster delivery and warehouse logistics workers nationwide are fighting to win a strong contract that guarantees better pay for all workers, eliminates the two-tier wage 22.4 job classification, increases the number of full-time jobs, addresses safety and health concerns around heat illness and provides stronger protections against managerial harassment,” the news release notes.
UPS recorded $100 billion in revenue and over $13 billion in profits last year.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.