Van spot rates are mixed as flatbed rates rise for another week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the first time this year, broker-posted spot rates for dry van and refrigerated equipment moved in opposite directions during the week ending April 18, according to Truckstop and FTR.

“Dry van spot rates fell to their lowest level since late April 2024 while refrigerated spot rates were the highest in 10 weeks,” FTR said. “Easter might have played a role in refrigerated’s strength, although the holiday has not been a reliable catalyst for higher rates. Meanwhile, flatbed spot rates rose to their highest level since October 2022.”

Total Spot Load Availability

Total load activity fell 11%, declining for a second week in a row after 10 straight weeks of increases. Flatbed again accounted for the biggest drop after a sustained run-up, suggesting that the bulk of its strength from February until the recent drop was likely due to pulling ahead imports in advance of tariffs. Total volume was about nearly 5% above the same 2024 week – the softest comparison in 10 weeks – but about 21% below the five-year average for the week. Total truck postings eased 0.8%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of load postings to truck postings in the system – fell to its lowest level in eight weeks.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted spot rate increased 3.6 cents for the 10th straight increase due primarily to rates for flatbed equipment. Total rates were up 6.4% y/y – the strongest prior-year comparison since April 2022 – and were more than 1% above the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge – an adjustment that isolates the portion of all-in rates not needed to recoup fuel costs – were up more than 12% y/y. During the current week (week 16) of the year, dry van and refrigerated spot rates usually fall while flatbed rates usually rise.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates decreased more than 2 cents after falling close to 7 cents during the previous week. As noted earlier, dry van rates were at their lowest level in just under a year, but they are less than 2 cents higher than they were in June 2020. Rates were about 3% below the same 2024 week – the weakest comparison in nine weeks – and more than 10% below the five-year average for the week. Excluding a calculated fuel surcharge, dry van rates were up less than 2% y/y. Dry van loads decreased 6.9%. Volume was about 17% below the same 2024 week and 35% below the five-year average.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates rose 7.4 cents after falling nearly 7 cents in the prior week. The week-over-week increase was the second largest of the year. Rates were nearly 2% above the same 2024 week – the first positive comparison in 13 weeks – but were 6% below the five-year average for the week. Excluding a calculated fuel surcharge, refrigerated rates were up 7% y/y. Refrigerated loads increased 3.6%. Volume was about 9% above the same 2024 week but close to 27% below the five-year average.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates increased 5.6 cents for the 10th straight increase. Rates were 7% above the same 2024 week – the strongest comparison since June 2022 – and were about 2% above the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were up about 13% y/y. Flatbed loads dropped 15.0% after a decrease of about the same scope in the previous week. Volume was nearly 13% above the same 2024 week but close to 18% below the five-year average.