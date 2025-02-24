Vince Mariano joins Motiv Electric Trucks as head of corporate strategy and development

FOSTER CITY, Calif. — Motiv Electric Trucks is announcing the appointment Vince Mariano as head of corporate strategy and development.

“Vince brings a wealth of experience across key sectors that are critical for new and sustained growth at Motiv,” said James Griffin, CRO, Motiv. “He has a proven history of creating innovative partnerships and strategic relationships to improve the customer experience, drive revenue and position companies for long-term growth.”

Shaping the Future

According to a company press release, Mariano will help shape the future direction of the company by leading strategic planning, identifying growth opportunities and driving corporate development initiatives, including strategic partnerships. His first focus is on the development and execution of new initiatives and programs designed to help make it easier, more efficient and cost-effective for customers to electrify their fleets.

Experienced Leader

Mariano has more than a decade of experience in a range of management consulting, customer engagement, product management and strategy in EV charging, fleet management and general business consulting.

Prior to Motiv, Mariano served as director of North American fleet sales for trucks and buses at ChargePoint, a provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles. He also served as a product portfolio manager for Fleet where he led growth strategy and go-to-market execution services.

Before ChargePoint, Mariano was director of customer experience at WEX, a provider of fleet management, fuel management and information management services. During his tenure there he also served as manager of corporate strategy and chief of staff to leadership in portfolio risk & operations.

He began his career as a management consultant for the Beacon Group, an Accenture company, where he focused on growth strategy consulting for Fortune 500 companies.

Mariano earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology/Anthropology and Economics from Middlebury College as well as a Master of Business Administration in Data Analytics from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina.