VIPAR partners with AACF to help families facing financial hardship

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — The VIPAR Heavy Duty Family of Companies is announcing a new partnership with the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF), extending the foundation’s reach to the heavy duty aftermarket community to provide critical support to industry members and their immediate family during times of personal crisis.

“We pride ourselves in our efficiency because we know that when people need help, time is not always on our side,” said John Kairys, executive director, AACF. “We can help much faster than most employers and government programs and will do everything possible to expedite the process.”

Providing Help in Times of Crisis

Since 1959, AACF has helped individuals and families facing financial hardship due to unexpected adversity such as natural disasters, catastrophic medical conditions, life-changing accidents, and devastating fatalities. Through this new partnership, AACF’s support will now be available to individuals working in the heavy duty aftermarket and their immediate family members during the hardest moments of their lives.

The process to apply for financial support is simple and can take as little as five to seven days. Once eligibility is established, an application is completed and sent to the AACF Recipient Committee for review. If approved, the funds can be sent to the recipient or directly to a business, such as hospitals, funeral homes, or landlords.

Raising Awareness

“The VIPAR Heavy Duty Family of Companies is honored to help promote the foundation’s mission by raising awareness of these valuable resources, providing support through charitable giving efforts, and serving as a liaison within the heavy duty aftermarket,” VIPAR said in a press release.

The AACF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. With the exception of two full-time staff positions, AACF is run entirely by volunteers from the aftermarket industry.

“Our partnership with AACF furthers our commitment to supporting the heavy duty aftermarket community—not only in business, but in life. It reflects the heart of this industry – a community that shows up for one another when it matters most,” said Chris Baer, VIPAR Heavy Duty president, CEO. “We encourage everyone in our network to spread the word about this important resource, and when able, support its mission to help those in need in our industry,”

For more information, click here.