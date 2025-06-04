SCF Heart & Sole Virtual 5K to support health and wellness of over-the-road drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) inviting people to join its Heart & Sole Virtual 5K, a weeklong event dedicated to supporting the health and wellness of our nation’s over-the-road drivers.

“Truckers keep our economy moving, often at the expense of their own health and personal needs,” said Lindsey Bryan, health and wellness manager, SCF. “The Heart & Sole Virtual 5K is a chance for people everywhere to give back, while also doing something good for their own well-being.”

The virtual race will take place June 22–28 and can be completed at your own pace—walk, run, or treadmill, wherever you are. Registration is just a $25 donation, with 100% of proceeds directly benefiting professional drivers in need.

How It Works

Register with a $25 donation at truckersfund.org/scf5k

Complete your 5K anytime between June 22–28.

Share your race photos using #HeartAndSole5K to spread the word.

Donation options and sponsorships are available.

Helping Truckers in Need

Funds raised through this event will support SCF’s mission to assist truck drivers experiencing financial hardship due to injury, illness, or other health-related issues.

“Whether you’re a seasoned runner, weekend walker, or simply want to show support from your fellow driver, the Heart & Sole Virtual 5K is a meaningful way to make a difference—one step at a time,” SCF said. “We invite companies and organizations across the country to rally their teams and take on the Heart & Sole Virtual 5K Challenge together. It’s a fun and meaningful way to promote wellness, boost team morale, and show your company’s commitment to supporting the hardworking [people] keeping this country moving. Encourage friendly competition among departments, offer incentives, or simply get moving together for a great cause. Every step your team takes helps provide vital support to truck drivers in need—let’s make a powerful impact, one step at a time.”

St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

SCF helps over-the-road semi-truck drivers and their families who are out of work due to a recent illness or injury. Assistance may be in the form of direct payment to providers for household living expenses, such as rent/mortgage, utilities, vehicle payments, and insurance. The SCF also provides health and wellness programs such as tobacco/nicotine cessation, diabetes prevention, chronic disease management, at-home cancer screenings, and vaccine vouchers. For more information, visit TruckersFund.org.