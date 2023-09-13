St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund honors drivers across the nation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) has geared up to celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week (TDAW) from Sept. 10-16 with some special messages of gratitude and recognition to truck drivers with the help of corporate sponsors Brenny Transportation, Shell Rotella, Pilot, Echo Global Logistics and Truckstop.com.

Each of the five sponsors has donated $5,000 to SCF as part of the campaign, which runs from Sept. 1-30. The campaign includes a landing page displaying statements of support and encouragement, along with pictures and stories from drivers.

“I am so proud to be the St. Christopher Fund board president, which gives me one more opportunity to highlight the importance of professional truck drivers,” said Joyce Brenny, president of Brenny Transportation Inc. & Brenny Specialized. “Professional truck drivers, you are the leaders of our industry! Thank you!”

Drivers are the hands and feet that keep the nation running. Over the past 15 years, nearly 4,000 drivers have turned to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund for support when an illness or injury took them off the road.

“We are honored to support truckers through the St. Christopher Fund, especially during this recognition week,” said Julie Wright, North American brand manager at Shell Rotella. “This builds on the commitment Shell Rotella made to work with SCF throughout 2023 and beyond.”

SCF is the only nonprofit in the industry that supports drivers when they are out of work because of illness or injury. The success of SCF works to help keep drivers on the road through free health and wellness programs that cover tobacco cessation; diabetes prevention; vaccine vouchers for flu, pneumonia and shingles; and prostate cancer screenings.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to support our nation’s truck drivers this National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, and every week, alongside the St. Christopher Fund, as they extend their helping hand to drivers navigating their toughest moments,” said Kendra Tucker, CEO of Truckstop. “Thank you to all the hard-working truck drivers for all that you do — you truly are the rockstars of the road.”

This year’s TDAW campaign recognizes drivers as the essential trucking heroes that they are. It shares the real names and faces of drivers who deliver necessities across the nation every day. Drivers will be highlighted on the SCF’s TDAW landing page. To nominate a driver for recognition on the wall, scroll to the bottom of the page.

“We are so grateful for our sponsors who have come forward to show their appreciation for their drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy for SCF. “Support of drivers through the St. Christopher Fund provides help and hope when drivers need it most. Together, we can make a real difference in drivers’ lives. Because truck drivers are more than their job title. They are real people, with real families.”