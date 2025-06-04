Wyoming commission awards emergency contracts for Green River Tunnel work

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – Earlier this year, tragedy struck in the Green River Tunnel in Wyoming.

A fiery pileup in the tunnel on Interstate 80 killed three and caused numerous serious injuries.

The crash involved an unknown number of trucks and other vehicles inside and outside the tunnel at Green River.

The crash in the twin tunnel’s westbound tube closed the highway in both directions at the time.

The recovery work is continuing.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded two emergency bids relating to the Interstate 80 Green River Tunnel during a special meeting May 27 via Zoom.

A $1.03 million emergency contract was awarded to Holophane for tunnel lighting equipment to replace the lighting damaged in the crash.

The second emergency contract was awarded to Rock Springs-based DeBernardi Construction for a bid of $753,550. The project scope includes concrete pavement repair, complete removal of the damaged lighting system, and media blasting of the lining of the tunnel in the areas where no repair is required.

Over the last few months, WYDOT crews and consultants have been working to collect information to assess the extent of the damage to the tunnels through inspections, testing and LiDAR scanning. With the information that they have collected, WYDOT engineers are currently working on final plans for the permanent repairs and hope to have them ready for bid by early July.

WYDOT is working to reopen the westbound tunnel, which has been closed since a fatal February pileup crash, before the winter 2025/2026 season.