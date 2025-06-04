TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Motorist collides with police car on Arkansas highway

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Motorist collides with police car on Arkansas highway
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Motorist collides with police car on Arkansas highway
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Injuries to two Arkansas State Troopers is prompting officials to remind drivers to comply with its Move Over law.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. According to the Arkansas State Police (ASP), that’s when two troopers were were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 430 northbound near the 6A exit when their patrol car was struck by a passing vehicle.

Both troopers were transported to Baptist Medical Center, where they were treated and released.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle that collided with the patrol car was not injured.

“This incident highlights the critical importance of the Move Over Law. The collision occurred during a routine traffic stop, a scenario where law enforcement officers are especially vulnerable,” said ASP Col. Mike Hagar. “Compliance with the Move Over Law is essential to prevent such accidents and protect emergency workers on Arkansas roads.”

In Arkansas, the Move Over Law requires drivers to make way for all emergency vehicles that are stopped or parked on a street, road, highway, or shoulder. ASP said drivers must move to the farthest lane or position away from the authorized vehicle and remain in that lane or position until they have safely passed, all while exercising caution.

Violators of Arkansas’s Move Over Law may face fines ranging from $250 to $1,000, possible jail time, and the potential loss of their driver’s license.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE