Volvo and Waabi drive innovation in autonomous trucking with partnership

TORONTO — Waabi, is partnering with Volvo Autonomous Solutions for the joint development and deployment of autonomous trucks.

“At Waabi, we believe that vertically integrating next-generation AI technology directly into an OEM’s vehicle production is the path forward to bring safe, robust autonomous vehicles to the road, at scale,” said Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO, Waabi. “Volvo’s leadership in safety, commitment to excellence in engineering, and investment in forward looking innovation makes them an ideal partner to realize the future of self-driving trucks everywhere.”

The partnership combines Waabi’s generative AI with Volvo’s leadership in automation and safety innovation in autonomous trucking. It will usher in a new era of safer, more efficient, and sustainable freight transportation, according to media release.

Safe Autonomous Operations

Through this partnership, Volvo and Waabi are vertically integrating Waabi’s virtual driver system, the Waabi Driver, into the Volvo VNL Autonomous, Volvo’s autonomous truck with redundant systems for enabling safe autonomous operations. The Volvo VNL Autonomous will be produced at Volvo’s flagship New River Valley assembly plant and is based on Volvo’s autonomous technology platforms, supporting diverse operational needs, use cases and Volvo Group truck brands. The collaboration aims to transform the $1 trillion North American freight industry by enabling the deployment of autonomous trucks that redefine safety and efficiency standards.

Committed to Change

Waabi and Volvo are deeply committed to developing autonomous transportation solutions that prioritize safety, efficiency, and sustainability. They want to tackle the challenges facing today’s transportation industry. Waabi’s next-generation AV2.0 approach enables autonomous trucks that can safely generalize to different scenarios on the road. This innovation, integrated with Volvo’s industry-leading purpose-built autonomous truck, is enabling a safe autonomous solution to support broad commercial deployment, according to a joint media release.

“Waabi is at the forefront of developing self-driving technologies leveraging the full power of AI,” said Shahrukh Kazmi, CPO at Volvo Autonomous Solutions. “We are excited to integrate Waabi’s cutting-edge technology into our autonomous truck platform and work together to jointly develop a safe, efficient, and scalable autonomous transport solution.”

The partnership is a continuation of Volvo’s collaboration with Waabi over the past two years. Volvo Group Venture Capital first becoming a strategic investor in the company in January of 2023 and later investing in the company’s $200M USD Series B round. The two companies have laid the groundwork for the integration of the Waabi Driver into the Volvo VNL Autonomous. They and are preparing for testing in 2025.