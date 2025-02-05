Winter weather expected to hit Illinois on Wednesday

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — A winter weather event is headed for Illinois beginning Wednesday night with the possibility of precipitation continuing in parts of the state state into Thursday.

Forecasters are calling for an icy mix of freezing rain and sleet is expected to arrive tonight, with a light glaze potentially creating slick conditions on untreated surfaces.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect in the Chicago metro area from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m beginning Wednesday night into Thursday., but rising temperatures near 40 degrees on Thursday should help melt any ice.

Friday will be quiet with near-freezing highs, while another potential storm system could bring ice and snow on Saturday.

Illinois Tollway setting response in motion

In a Wednesday morning release, the Illinois Tollway is reminding drivers to slow down and stay alert for varying pavement conditions as sleet, freezing rain and snow showers are expected to move through the region Wednesday, possibly affecting drivers during their morning and evening commutes.

The Tollway reported that it is deploying its full fleet of 196 plows to spread salt and other de-icing materials to keep roads clear and customers safe during the winter storm, which is expected to continue through the day and before tapering off early Thursday. The Tollway’s Snow Operations Center will be open to manage the agency’s systemwide response to the storm, which could affect pavement conditions and reduce visibility.

“Our top priority is to keep our customers safe by working throughout this winter storm to clear our roads of ice and snow,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. “While our roadway crews are spreading salt and de-icing materials, we’re reminding drivers to help us protect them by slowing down, increasing their distance from other vehicles and staying alert for changing pavement conditions. We’re urging our customers to avoid distracted driving by putting away cellphones so they can focus on driving safely.”

To respond to this winter storm, the Illinois Tollway will have a full complement of more than 200 staff and supervisors working per shift to keep roadways clear of ice.

While on the road, the Tollway says drivers whose vehicles become disabled should activate their hazard lights and dial *999 from a cellphone for assistance. Drivers should note the roadway they are using, as well as the direction of travel and nearest milepost or crossroad.