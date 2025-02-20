WattEV adds Tesla Semis to its zero-emission fleet at Port of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. — WattEV is partnering with Tesla to take delivery of 40 Semi heavy-duty electric trucks in 2026.

“We’re glad to see Tesla Semis deployed at Port of Long Beach,” said Mario Cordero, CEO of the Port of Long Beach. “This is another step forward towards increased adoption and our commitment to elimination of heavy-duty freight emissions at the port.”

Agreement Specifics

As part of the agreement, WattEV has taken delivery of two Semis to expand its freight-hauling service range in 2025. This represents the first use of Tesla Semis at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, the nation’s largest port complex.

“Tesla Semi is the only truck in the market that can deliver 500 miles on a single charge, with superb energy efficiency and fast charging,” said Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO of WattEV.

High Mileage Duty Cycle

WattEV is focused on a high-mileage duty cycle, achieving as much as 550 miles a day on certain routes in California, according to a company press release. The company plans to include Tesla Gen-IV chargers at its depots while growing its fleet with Semis in 2026 and beyond.

“We’ve been future-proofing all our charging depots to allow for the transition from CCS charging to megawatt charging with MCS,” Youssefzadeh said. “Our collaboration with Tesla is another major milestone as we expand our network to electrify freight on more routes throughout California and beyond.”