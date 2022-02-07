West Side Transport announces new logistics hub in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRNewswire) — West Side Transport has announced its expansion into the South with the opening of a new logistics hub in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

This expansion into the southeastern region of the U.S. will allow the asset-based trucking, logistics and warehousing provider to continue its strategic growth across North America. The Chattanooga facility is West Side’s eighth location.

“The Chattanooga service center strengthens West Side’s truckload asset network and the new warehousing opportunities provide a solid foundation for us to deliver the premium service our customers expect and deserve,” Jim Russo, vice president of sales, said.

The full-service facility will create terminal and warehousing job opportunities to further support West Side Transport’s customer base.

With the opening of the Chattanooga logistics hub, West Side will be offering a variety of new driving positions with a range of home time options.

“At West Side, drivers come first,” Ron Joseph, chief operating officer, said. “The Chattanooga facility not only gives us an opportunity to provide a home daily position but allows West Side the ability to connect with our drivers domiciled in Chattanooga and surrounding areas. Our main concerns are providing a quality paycheck, getting the driver home, treating every driver with the respect they deserve, and having a terminal located near our driver base. This facility will help us in accomplishing these goals.”

West Side Transport, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is a dry-van carrier operating a fleet of 550 late-model power units, 2,100 dry-van trailers, and multiple warehouses.

West Side Transport has been in operation for over 45 and has terminals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; South St. Paul, Minnesota; Glenwood, Illinois; Canton, Michigan; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis and Chattanooga, Tennessee.