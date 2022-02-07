Driver killed in crash near Cheyenne, medical condition being looked into

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — A medical condition is being looked to in the death of a driver near Cheyenne on Sunday.

The fatal crash happened near milepost 25 on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of the motor vehicle collision at 10 a.m.

The driver was behind the wheel of 2019 Freightliner Cascadia and was headed north on I-25.

The truck reportedly drifted off the right side of the roadway before overcorrecting back to the left. This led to the tractor-trailer re-entering the road before colliding with a guardrail, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as James H. Fitts, 61, of Loudon, Tennessee. Fitts was wearing his seatbelt and transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to injuries.

A possible medical condition is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

This is the fourth fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022. At this time in 2021, there were 14 roadway fatalities, five in 2020 and 16 in 2019.