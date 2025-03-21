WEX extends partnership with Circle K to drive innovation in fleet management

PORTLAND, Maine — WEX is announcing a multi-year extension of its relationship with global convenience retailer Circle K.

“We are always looking for ways to make life a little easier for our customers, both at our pumps and on their wallets,” said Aaron Brooks, Circle K senior vice president real estate and fuel customer. “Now, by expanding the range of customers who can access discounts and more tech-forward options, we’re building on that payments foundation to double-down on our collective commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Free App for Truckers

According to a media release, Circle K is now an accepting merchant of 10-4 by WEX, a free mobile app that provides independent truckers and small trucking companies in the U.S. with fuel discounts typically reserved for larger trucking enterprises. Circle K operates over 6,800 company-owned sites across the US. The 10-4 app is accepted at over 60% of the more than 475 of these locations that offer high-flow diesel and a quick, convenient fuel, food, and drink experience for truck drivers. Drivers can also join the Inner Circle loyalty program to receive in-store incentives when fueling up at Circle K.

“This renewed agreement is a testament to the strong relationship we have built with Circle K over the years and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said Brian Fournier, Americas senior vice president and general manager, Fleet at WEX. “Deepening our technological integrations and broadening our combined efforts to expand access to discounts will provide fleet customers with greater convenience and flexibility when managing their fuel expenses.”

Nationwide Fuel Discounts

“Launched in October 2024, 10-4 by WEX is a free app offering nationwide diesel discounts at a large and growing discount network of U.S.-based truck stops,” the release said. “Designed to provide independent owner-operators with instant savings on diesel, there are no credit checks, no applications, and no need for a physical card at the pump.”

Circle K is also a participating merchant in WEX EDGE, a premier high-flow diesel fuel discount network with over 4,000 locations nationwide, where customers can save thousands of dollars annually, according to the relase. This comprehensive discount network provides fueling solutions coast-to-coast and in all major markets to fit the needs of over-the-road customers.

“On average, independent truckers spend approximately $50,000 on fuel every year—almost a third of their total expenses, and that’s even before anything is left over for themselves—which is why every cent matters,” said Tim Hampton, WEX senior vice president and general manager of Over-the-Road. “With these discount programs, we aim to support these important pillars of America’s economy by putting money back in their pocket with every gallon purchased – and keeping it simple so they can get back on the road quickly.”