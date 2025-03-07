WIT names 2025 Driver of the Year finalists

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is announcing the four finalists for the 2025 Driver of the Year award, sponsored by Walmart.

The annual award recognizes outstanding female professional drivers who lead the industry in safety standards while actively enhancing the public image of the trucking industry.

The 2025 Driver of the Year finalists are:

Ericka Norfleet

Norfleet is a dedicated owner-operator with R.E. Garrison Trucking Inc. She brings a wealth of experience and professionalism to the road. Since earning her commercial driver’s license in 2015, she has safely logged more than one million miles, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to safety, excellence and teamwork. A Crown Driver, Norfleet sets the standard for responsibility and precision in the industry.

Trucking is more than a career for Norfleet – it’s a lifestyle she shares with her husband. Together, they have spent nearly nine years navigating the highways as a driving team while raising their seven children. Norfleet values the deep connections she has made along the way, embracing the resilience and camaraderie of the trucking community. Her passion for the industry and dedication to professionalism continue to inspire those around her.

Gina Jones

Jones is a professional driver with Werner who exemplifies safety, leadership and dedication in the trucking industry. After a successful career in retail management, she earned her CDL at age 50 to join her husband, Steve, on the road. With 2.5 million accident-free miles, Jones has received the 2024 TA Citizen Driver Award, the Werner Safe Driver Award and the President’s Safe Driver Club Award from the Nebraska Trucking Association.

As a 2022-2023 ATA America’s Road Team Captain and Werner Road Team alum, she advocates for safety and mentors current and future drivers through school programs and recruitment events. Jones and her husband are proudly part of Werner’s Operation Freedom Fleet, driving a specialty-wrapped truck honoring military service members. Off the road, she supports charitable causes, enjoys time with her grandchildren and loves riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Kathy Blaies

Blaies, a professional carhauler at United Road with more than 20 years of experience, has built an impeccable, damage-free career that sets the standard for excellence. A skilled and dedicated professional, she has driven more than one million miles without a single damage, earning her the Gold Elite Driver Award four times and the Damage Free Elite Award twice – an achievement few can match.

Known among her peers as “Carhaul Kathy,” she is respected not only for her precision and safety on the road but also for her commitment to teamwork, mentorship and leadership. Blaies’ unwavering dedication to quality, efficiency and professionalism has made her an invaluable asset to the industry, inspiring the next generation of professional carhaulers.

Sandy Winters

Winters, a company driver for Leonard’s Express, has built a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years. After serving four years in the U.S. Army, she transitioned into trucking in 1993 after a friend recognized her natural talent for handling large vehicles. Since then, she has driven a variety of equipment – including ink tankers, flatbeds, step decks, dry van doubles and reefers – covering routes across the United States and Canada.

A highly awarded safe driver, Winters is known for her strong work ethic and willingness to mentor the next generation. She believes experienced drivers play a key role in shaping the future of the trucking industry, and she takes pride in guiding newcomers toward success. For Winters, trucking is not just a job – it’s a passion, and she strives to be the best at it every day.

The winner of the 2025 Driver of the Year award will be announced at the Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event, hosted by WIT on Friday, March 28 at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Kentucky.