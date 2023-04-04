Women In Trucking Association announces Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award finalists

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has named three finalists for the 2023 Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award (DWLA).

Sponsored by the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) and Truckstop, the award promotes the achievements of women employed in the North American transportation industry.

This year’s finalists are: Katerina Jones, chief marketing officer for Fleet Advantage; Nanette Malebranche, managing director of the Tri-State District for FedEx Express; and Erin Van Zeeland, senior vice president and general manager of logistics for Schneider.

Members of the judging panel include: Brent Hutto, chief relationship officer for Truckstop; Anne Reinke, president and CEO of TIA; Dr. Stephanie S. Ivey, associate dean for research and professor at Herff College of Engineering; Ellen Voie, founder of WIT; and Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of WIT.

The winner of the 2023 award will be announced during the TIA Capital Ideas Conference and Exhibition on Friday, April 21.

Katerina Jones

Jones is an executive with more than 20 years of integrated marketing experience. She plays a direct role in onboarding new clients, including Top Private and For-Hire 100 Fleets.

Jones is credited for building Fleet Advantage’s brand through consistent educational messaging, giving the business a leading voice in the industry, according to a news release. As a Fleet Advantage senior leadership member, she provides counsel on business matters, including operations, business strategy, human resources, internal processes, diversity, company culture and community and industry relations.

“Jones is seen as a leader and mentor for other women in the industry and has won several awards and speaking engagements, including the Top Women to Watch in Transportation by WIT and Top Female Professional by the Supply Chain & Demand Chain Executive,” the news release stated. “In addition to her wealth of industry expertise, Jones is also involved in several charitable organizations, industry-related council positions, and committees.”

Nanette Malebranche

Malebranche is described by WIT as “accomplished leader whose professional background in the transportation and logistics industry exceeds 35 years.”

Before joining FedEx Express in 1987, she was the vice president of Island Couriers.

“Malebranche is an ardent proponent of the Quality Driven Management process at FedEx,” the news release stated. “Her district is frequently used as a test market as she is a pioneer of progress. Many initiatives she championed garnered a multitude of awards and acclaim. Malebranche directed several projects to empower future leaders, including her role as a regional people lead, helping provide direction and coaching to the regional teams and inspiring growth opportunities and support to frontline employees through proper planning and scheduled activities.”

She is also the creator and collaborator of the FedEx publication “It Starts with Me” and participates in many community service and volunteer efforts.

Malebranche has been honored with several awards, including the March of Dimes Annual Women of Distinction Award. She is also a six-time recipient of the FedEx CEO Five Star Award. Additionally, she serves as the board president for the Hispanic Counseling Center and Junior Achievement of New York.

Erin Van Zeeland

Van Zeeland is the senior vice president and general manager of logistics at Schneider, where she is accountable for the strategy, execution and growth/profitability of Schneider’s brokerage, supply chain, distribution management and power-only service offerings.

Additionally, Van Zeeland is the company’s chief commercial officer. In this capacity, she is responsible for the commercial strategy and the development of the organization, which includes activities relating to marketing, sales, sales force effectiveness, product development and service that drives business growth and expanded market share.

Van Zeeland was the recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s first-ever Women in Supply Chain Award. She currently serves on the board of directors for the United Way-Green Bay. She also co-leads the Schneider Women’s Network and various other women in leadership and business programs.