Women In Trucking Association announces new officers, board members

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) released the names of the organization’s 2024-25 Board of Directors following their annual meeting in February in Dallas.
“It’s a privilege to announce and welcome the 2024-2025 WIT board of directors,” said Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of WIT.
The newly-elected WIT officers are:
- Chair — Kary Schaefer, the chief engineer of Cab Entire Vehicle & DT Mexico Engineering at Daimler Trucks North America
- Vice chair — Sarah Smith, the senior vice president of Human Resources at Penske Transportation Solutions
- Treasurer — Jim Taber, the national accounts manager at Arrow Truck Sales
- Secretary — Lori Taylor, the director of carrier administration at C.H. Robinson
Ingrid Brown, an owner-operator with Rollin B LLC, is a newly-elected board member.
Directors continuing their terms on the WIT board are:
- Pierluigi Cumo, vice president of marketing at North America with Michelin
- Domenica Farmer, area vice president at WM
- LaTres Jarrett, executive director of commercial sales at Bridgestone Canada
- Lesley Kerr, vice president of human resources at Ryder System
- Jennifer Macalaguin, vice president of engineering at Navistar
- Ryan McDaniel, senior vice president of supply chain at Walmart
- Trina Norman, SoCal division manager at UPS
- Jennifer Plumlee, vice president of transportation at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
- Laura Roan Hays, regional sales manager at Great Dane
- Michele Rodgers, engineering section manager at Peterbilt Motors Co.
- Bonnie Voldeng, vice president of freight marketing at FedEx Freight Direct.
“The board’s role is to provide strategic guidance in the association’s mission to encourage women’s employment in the industry, minimize obstacles they face and promote their accomplishments,” according to a news release. “This talented group of leaders is committed to advancing WIT’s mission and driving the industry forward.”
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.