Women In Trucking Association announces new officers, board members

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) released the names of the organization’s 2024-25 Board of Directors following their annual meeting in February in Dallas.

“It’s a privilege to announce and welcome the 2024-2025 WIT board of directors,” said Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of WIT.

The newly-elected WIT officers are:

C hair — Kary Schaefer, the chief engineer of Cab Entire Vehicle & DT Mexico Engineering at Daimler Trucks North America

Vice chair — Sarah Smith, the senior vice president of Human Resources at Penske Transportation Solutions

Treasurer — Jim Taber, the national accounts manager at Arrow Truck Sales

Secretary — Lori Taylor, the director of carrier administration at C.H. Robinson

Ingrid Brown, an owner-operator with Rollin B LLC, is a newly-elected board member.

Directors continuing their terms on the WIT board are:

Pierluigi Cumo, vice president of marketing at North America with Michelin

Domenica Farmer, area vice president at WM

LaTres Jarrett, executive director of commercial sales at Bridgestone Canada

Lesley Kerr, vice president of human resources at Ryder System

Jennifer Macalaguin, vice president of engineering at Navistar

Ryan McDaniel, senior vice president of supply chain at Walmart

Trina Norman, SoCal division manager at UPS

Jennifer Plumlee, vice president of transportation at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Laura Roan Hays, regional sales manager at Great Dane

Michele Rodgers, engineering section manager at Peterbilt Motors Co.

Bonnie Voldeng, vice president of freight marketing at FedEx Freight Direct.

“The board’s role is to provide strategic guidance in the association’s mission to encourage women’s employment in the industry, minimize obstacles they face and promote their accomplishments,” according to a news release. “This talented group of leaders is committed to advancing WIT’s mission and driving the industry forward.”