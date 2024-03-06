I-55 Mississippi River bridge at Memphis to close for 2 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Interstate 55 bridge over the Mississippi River in Memphis is closing for two weeks beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 10 for a construction project.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, crews will hydro-demolition the bridge deck and provide a new polymer concrete overlay.
The bridge is scheduled to reopen at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24.
Closure details
- I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas
- I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway* in Tennessee
- I-55 SB ramp will be closed
- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed
Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit.
A detour will be posted.
