Women of Trucking: Rikki Shinkle discovers ‘second family’ in trucking industry

In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) recognizes the growing number of women who are supporting the trucking industry and working to keep America moving forward.

Rikki Shinkle has worked for MTS for more than 15 years. In her role as fleet manager of the Dayton, Ohio, terminal, she oversees the company’s trucking operations, including managing on-time deliveries and pickups, ensuring the safety of drivers and making sure customers are happy.

Shinkle, whose father, uncle and husband are all professional truck drivers, said a career in trucking “fell into my lap” more than 25 years ago when she took a summer job at a small distribution center in West Virginia that was owned by a family member. Later, after a friend suggested that Shinkle apply for a job in trucking as a full-time career, she transitioned into dispatch while working for Meyer Distribution.

When asked what she loves most about working the trucking industry, Shinkle said it is working with the drivers.

“I love hearing their stories,” she said.

Rikki encourages other women who are interested in joining the trucking industry to strongly consider doing so.

“I would tell them that the trucking industry is a second family and home,” she said.