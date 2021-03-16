Women of Trucking: Tracy Denora discovered love of industry as a teen

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
150
Tracy Brito Denora
Tracy Brito Denora, who is the first woman to serve as executive director of the New Jersey Warehousemen & Movers Association, first entered the industry as a high school student in the 1980s. (Courtesy: TMFAF)

In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) recognizes the growing number of women who are supporting the trucking industry and working to keep America moving forward.

OTR Capital

Tracy Brito Denora has spent nearly 20 years with the New Jersey Warehousemen & Movers Association (NJWMA), and she is now the first woman to serve as the company’s executive director.

Denora first started working in the trucking industry when she was in high school during the 1980s, working for her family’s moving company, Apollo Moving & Storage a North American Van Lines Agent in Newark, New Jersey. After college, she worked as the production manager for a magazine publishing company for 10 years.

“Moving is what I know best and love, and I enjoy helping New Jersey moving companies in any way I can, whether it’s assisting in their license renewals, tariffs or everyday moving issues,” Denora said, referring to her return to the industry.

Her goal, she said, is to raise public awareness of the dangers of not using licensed public movers and prevent the risk of consumers falling victim to moving scams.

Denora strongly encourages other women to pursue careers in the trucking and moving industry.

“Go for it! Don’t be hesitant (because of) the stigma that this industry is predominately male. (It’s) simply not true,” she said. “In the last decade I have seen so many women work their way up to senior management and owners. (NJWMA has) two women on our board of directors that own their own moving company. We have created a NJWMA Women Moving Women Group, and the size of our group doubled by our second meeting this past February.

“I am proud of every woman in this industry; they are fierce!” Denora said.

Previous articleThe Daily Trucker | March 16, 2021
Next articleFTR reports trailer orders fell in February
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR