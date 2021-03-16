Women of Trucking: Tracy Denora discovered love of industry as a teen

In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) recognizes the growing number of women who are supporting the trucking industry and working to keep America moving forward.

Tracy Brito Denora has spent nearly 20 years with the New Jersey Warehousemen & Movers Association (NJWMA), and she is now the first woman to serve as the company’s executive director.

Denora first started working in the trucking industry when she was in high school during the 1980s, working for her family’s moving company, Apollo Moving & Storage a North American Van Lines Agent in Newark, New Jersey. After college, she worked as the production manager for a magazine publishing company for 10 years.

“Moving is what I know best and love, and I enjoy helping New Jersey moving companies in any way I can, whether it’s assisting in their license renewals, tariffs or everyday moving issues,” Denora said, referring to her return to the industry.

Her goal, she said, is to raise public awareness of the dangers of not using licensed public movers and prevent the risk of consumers falling victim to moving scams.

Denora strongly encourages other women to pursue careers in the trucking and moving industry.

“Go for it! Don’t be hesitant (because of) the stigma that this industry is predominately male. (It’s) simply not true,” she said. “In the last decade I have seen so many women work their way up to senior management and owners. (NJWMA has) two women on our board of directors that own their own moving company. We have created a NJWMA Women Moving Women Group, and the size of our group doubled by our second meeting this past February.

“I am proud of every woman in this industry; they are fierce!” Denora said.